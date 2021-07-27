Namaste: Learn physical, mental benefits of yoga with 2nd annual ‘Fill the Field’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local group is inviting the Fort Wayne community to improve their mental and physical health through yoga.

On Thursday, the 3 Rivers Yoga Foundation will host their second annual “Fill the Field” at Parkview Field. The event consists of a one hour all-levels yoga class in the outfield of Parkview Field. Regardless of skill level Event Coordinator Jen Mills says yoga offers many physical and mental health benefits.

“Yoga moves your body, and it helps your nervous system – so it calms your fight or flight system – and it helps to stimulate your rest and digest system,” Mills said.

Along with the yoga class, guests can enjoy over 30 vendors for a farmer’s market style shopping experience, live music, food, drinks and a silent auction.

Leading the yoga class is Dan Nevins, who instructed last year’s event. In 2004, Nevins lost both of his legs below the knee after being severely injured during combat in Iraq. 10 years later, a friend introduced Nevins to yoga to help him improve his physical and mental wellbeing.

Nevins now shares his story all over the world to inspire audiences with his message of perseverance and resilience.

“Last year I left Fort Wayne inspired by how the team and community rallied to make the event happen despite the tremendous challenge it was during an unprecedented time in our country’s history,” Nevins said. “Today, I’m even more inspired that we get to do it again, bigger and better.”

Despite the pandemic, Event Coordinator Jen Mills says over 200 people attended the first Fill the Field event last summer. She anticipates around 500 to attend this year’s edition.

To purchase tickets for Fill the Field 2021, click here.