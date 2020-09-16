NACS: Transgender girl on boys list for homecoming court an ‘oversight’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – NACS announced Tuesday evening that Carroll High School has begun planning some typical homecoming activities, however, an automatically generated homecoming court list put a transgender student on the wrong list.

One of the activities includes having the senior class vote for a homecoming king, queen and court. During that process, a student was inadvertently placed on the wrong ballot.

Carroll High School says they were putting together a list of names for homecoming court and unintentionally included the name of a transgender student on the boys’ list. They say the student’s legal name hasn’t been changed and was automatically generated with the boys’ names.

“This was not a policy decision, a political statement, or purposeful insensitivity to any person or group, it was an oversight. We sincerely apologize for this mistake and will take steps to prevent similar issues from occurring again in the future,” NACS said in a statement.

The district said they have plans to take steps to prevent similar issues from happening in the future.