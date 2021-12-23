NACS to host job fair in January

Interested in having a job in education?

Northwest Allen County Schools will be hosting a job fair at Carroll Middle School, 4027 Hathaway Road, on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. All applicants must be at least 18-years-old.

Multiple stations will be arranged in the school’s cafeteria where department leaders and representatives will be available to discuss current and future positions both part-time and full-time, and to clarify which opportunities are year-round or on a school schedule. Employee benefit information will also be available.

NACS will also provide laptop access and support for those who wish to complete an online application on-site. Applicants should bring all necessary documents or certifications required for positions of interest.

Some of the positions include:

  • Instructional assistants
  • Food service assistants
  • Substitute staff in all areas
  • Bus drivers
  • Custodial staff
  • Buildings and grounds staff
  • Technology staff
  • School nurse
  • Office staff
  • Middle and high school athletic coaches
  • Lifeguards
  • Swim instructors
  • Teachers and more.

Questions regarding the fair or specific jobs may be directed to Lisa Harris at the district office at (260)-637-3155. Employment information can also be found on their website.

