NACS to host job fair in January

Interested in having a job in education?
Northwest Allen County Schools will be hosting a job fair at Carroll Middle School, 4027 Hathaway Road, on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. All applicants must be at least 18-years-old.
Multiple stations will be arranged in the school’s cafeteria where department leaders and representatives will be available to discuss current and future positions both part-time and full-time, and to clarify which opportunities are year-round or on a school schedule. Employee benefit information will also be available.
NACS will also provide laptop access and support for those who wish to complete an online application on-site. Applicants should bring all necessary documents or certifications required for positions of interest.
Some of the positions include:
- Instructional assistants
- Food service assistants
- Substitute staff in all areas
- Bus drivers
- Custodial staff
- Buildings and grounds staff
- Technology staff
- School nurse
- Office staff
- Middle and high school athletic coaches
- Lifeguards
- Swim instructors
- Teachers and more.
Questions regarding the fair or specific jobs may be directed to Lisa Harris at the district office at (260)-637-3155. Employment information can also be found on their website.