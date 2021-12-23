NACS to host job fair in January

Interested in having a job in education?

Northwest Allen County Schools will be hosting a job fair at Carroll Middle School, 4027 Hathaway Road, on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. All applicants must be at least 18-years-old.

Multiple stations will be arranged in the school’s cafeteria where department leaders and representatives will be available to discuss current and future positions both part-time and full-time, and to clarify which opportunities are year-round or on a school schedule. Employee benefit information will also be available.

NACS will also provide laptop access and support for those who wish to complete an online application on-site. Applicants should bring all necessary documents or certifications required for positions of interest.

Some of the positions include:

Instructional assistants

Food service assistants

Substitute staff in all areas

Bus drivers

Custodial staff

Buildings and grounds staff

Technology staff

School nurse

Office staff

Middle and high school athletic coaches

Lifeguards

Swim instructors

Teachers and more.

Questions regarding the fair or specific jobs may be directed to Lisa Harris at the district office at (260)-637-3155. Employment information can also be found on their website.