NACS to discuss mask mandate at virtual board meeting Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Northwest Allen County Schools board will address the district’s mask mandate at its meeting this week.

The board will hold a virtual meeting, streamed live on YouTube, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to an agenda released Monday. There will be no public comment.

NACS wrote in its board meeting agenda that it was meeting “exclusively online as opposed to in-person in accordance with current guidance.”

NACS has been at the center of unrest surrounding mask mandates in schools. Board meetings have been contentious for months, and late last month, the board paused the public comment period of its regular meetings “due to safety concerns.”

The school board voted in late August to reinstate its mask mandate. It is set to expire at Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

On Wednesday, the board is expected to decide whether to let that happen, or keep the mandate in place. The agenda reads: “Discussion/Possible Action on Mask Mandate.”