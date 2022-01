FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools, Dr. Chris Himsel, is on leave.

A district spokesperson confirmed to WANE 15 that Himsel was on leave until Jan. 31. The spokesperson said the leave was the result of a “personnel matter” and no other information could be released.

Himsel has served as Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent since 2010.

Northwest Allen County Schools returned from winter break Tuesday morning.