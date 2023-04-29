FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend the American Cancer Society will be hosting its annual Relay for Life at the Northwest Allen County School District. This is the 7th year for the event.

Carroll High School Student Rachel Bova, Co-Chair for NACS Community Relay for Life Kathy Dougald, and NACS Chief Communications Officer Lizette Downey stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the event. You can see that in the interview above.

NACS Relay for Life is on Saturday, May 6. It’s at the Carroll Middle School Track from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. The hope is one person will be on the track during the whole event to “signify that we will NOT stop fighting, that we are committed to helping cancer patients and their caregivers, AND one day we will HAVE a CURE for ALL CANCERS.” Registration is free until May 4. It will then go up to a $10 donation on the day of the event. There is also a silent auction running now until May 4 to support the cause. The goal of this event is to have 1,000 people register and raise $100,000. You can click here for more information.