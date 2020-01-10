NACS seeks approval to move Carroll football field, make campus improvements

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Plans for a new football field and campus improvements at Carroll High School have reached a hurdle that the school system is expected to clear.

Representatives for Northwest Allen County Schools are set to ask the Board of Zoning Appeals for permission to build new bleachers with a new press box and elevator, as well as a band tower and new lights at the high school.

A drawing in the Board of Zoning Appeals staff report shows planned improvements to the Carroll High School campus.

A drawing included in the staff report of the request shows the Charger football field being replaced with parking and a new stadium being built just to the south west of the current facility.

According to the plan, the new football field which also includes a new gate, would be completed ahead of the 2021 season.

If approved by the board, a new band tower would be built at the school’s campus with the current tower being moved to a different spot. The school system also requested approval for new lights to be built around the athletic fields and in the new parking area.

The monthly Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals public hearing has been scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Citizens Square.