Allen County, Ind. (WANE) — There are less than three weeks until Election Day, and a lot of attention is on the six candidates running for the at-large seats on the Northwest Allen County School Board.

The other race there is in District 3, where Benjamin MacDonald is running against incumbent Kristi Schlatter.

Schlatter has been on the board since 2017 and is hoping to keep her spot on the board.

MacDonald has been a police officer for 15 years. He is currently a homicide detective.

WANE 15 spoke with a few parents today who said they want what’s best for their children and that is the reason they want to vote in this election.

“We would be motivated to vote. We do care about the direction of our children and where they are going, and it’s very important for us to know who is going to be on the board and in power for sure. I just do care if the kids are being taken care of. Whether it’s the bus needs, the lunch needs or just their education as well,” Mark Braun said.

The election is Nov. 8.