NACS resuming in-person board meetings, public comment Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) is resuming in-person school board meetings and public comment, starting with the next session on Monday, Jan. 24.

NACS paused the public comment period of its regular meetings back in September “due to safety concerns.”

Monday’s meeting will take place at the Perry Hill Elementary cafeteria, with hopes that the board can return to their regular meeting room in the future.

Doors will open to the public at 5:45 p.m. and will continue to be livestreamed through the NACS YouTube page.

During the public comment portion, attendees must follow these updated guidelines.