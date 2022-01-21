NACS resuming in-person board meetings, public comment Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) is resuming in-person school board meetings and public comment, starting with the next session on Monday, Jan. 24.
NACS paused the public comment period of its regular meetings back in September “due to safety concerns.”
Monday’s meeting will take place at the Perry Hill Elementary cafeteria, with hopes that the board can return to their regular meeting room in the future.
Doors will open to the public at 5:45 p.m. and will continue to be livestreamed through the NACS YouTube page.
During the public comment portion, attendees must follow these updated guidelines.
- Public participation shall be limited to 30 minutes total unless a majority of the board agrees to extend the time.
- If more speakers sign up than can be heard in the allotted time, speakers will be selected via random drawing. Sign-up order is therefore irrelevant.
- Sign-up for public comment closes when public comment time begins.
- Individuals may speak for 2 minutes; time may not be ceded to another speaker, nor may they speak again at the same meeting.
- The Board may vote to give preference to participants: (1) residing within the school district; (2) employed by NACS; (3) having a child/children enrolled in NACS; or (4) individuals paying property taxes that accrue to NACS.
- Public participants must be recognized by the presiding officer, and they must preface their comments by stating their name; the speaker should direct comments to the presiding officer.
- The presiding officer may: 1) terminate an individual’s comments which are repetitive or threatening; 2) interrupt, warn, or terminate a public comment when the comment is too lengthy, not directed to the presiding officer, or obscene; 3) request any individual to leave the meeting when that individual behaves in a manner that interferes with or is disruptive of the orderly conduct of the meeting; 4) request the assistance of law enforcement officers in the removal of a disorderly individual when that individual’s conduct interferes with or disrupts the orderly conduct of the meeting; 5) call for a recess or an adjournment to another time, when the lack of public decorum so interferes with or disrupts the orderly conduct of the meeting so as to warrant such action.