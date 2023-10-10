ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)— Renderings for construction plans at schools within Northwest Allen County Schools were released Monday.

District officials hope these projects will help ease the effects of rapid population growth, a big concern in the area.

NACS Superintendent Wayne Barker said growth is not a bad thing, but the district just has to get ahead of it.

Plans shown at Monday’s board meeting reveal what some renovated areas at Carroll High School may look like in a couple of years. The main projects there include adding two more rooms for the school’s applied skills program. This will allow for a sensory room, instruction and workshop spaces for home economics and manufacturing courses. A fourth room will remain empty to be developed as the program sees fit in the future.

Other projects at Carroll High School include an upgraded media center with a café and more parking.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Safety Brandon Bitting, additional parking is necessary. As enrollment increases at the school, the district will also need to hire additional staff.

For the new middle school in the works for the district, the renderings show what the gym, choir room and tech education spaces will look like.

“Those are the kinds of things we’re trying to look at when we [see] all of these projects as we continue to grow in population,” Bitting said. “What can we do for each one of these individual programs?”

According to NACS, the current timeline suggests both the new middle school and renovations at Carroll High School should be completed by fall 2026.

