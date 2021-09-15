NACS raises $71K for American Cancer Society in 2020-2021 school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) administrators, organizers and students received banners for their participation in raining $71,000 for the American Cancer Society (ACS) during the 2020-2021 school year.

The NACS Community Relay For Life event has been recognized at both the state and national level. In Indiana, the event finished in the top three for fundraising events.

National recognition:

The 10 schools in the NACS district raised a combined total of $55,000, making them the #1 event in the nation for Schools vs Cancer fundraising.

Two of the elementary schools finished in the top 10 teams in the nation: Perry Hill finished as the #2 team in the nation for fundraising with over $15,000 raised and Cedar Canyon finished #7 with over $8,700 raised.

Oak View, Arcola and Huntertown were also in the top 10 during early spring and finished in the top 25 fundraising schools in the nation.

“It’s an important way to give back to the community, and we are aware of how many lives are touched by cancer. The involvement of our community has been a big part of increasing awareness and support,” said Dr. Chris Himsel, superintendent. “We’re grateful to the American Cancer Society for providing instructional resources related to cancer prevention that support our teaching of Indiana academic standards. By making the academic standards come to life by connecting with our students through physical activity and encouraging healthy habits that actively prevent or reduce their chances of getting cancer in the future makes this effort more meaningful for everyone involved.”

The 2021-2022 NACS Community Relay For Life event is scheduled for May 7, 2022. The event is open to anyone in the Fort Wayne community. For more information, visit relay.org or email ACS Senior Development Manager Ashley Wellman at Ashley.Wellman@cancer.org.

This year’s event was sponsored locally by FCI Construction, Lawrence Building Group, Meijer, Lengacher Bros Construction, Peppi’s Bar & Grill, New Old Again, Golf BOGO, Brevin’s Restaurant, Premier Communications, Pizza Hut, and Berne Workwear. Hallmark Home Mortgage also participated in the event by raising over $5,000.