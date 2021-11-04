NACS physical education teacher named INSHAPE Elementary Teacher of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) has announced that Cedar Canyon Elementary School Physical Education Teacher Kristy Cobbs has been named the INSHAPE Elementary Teacher of the Year for 2021.

“I’ve been teaching about 20 years and I’m so thrilled to have this award,” Cobbs said. “It shows the dedication and the hard work not only to my students but to the profession as well. It takes a lot to go that extra mile and it’s just something that I’ve done for many years. It’s nice to be recognized for that.”

She and other Teacher of the Year recipients from various categories will be recognized in a virtual INSHAPE Award Celebration on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. during the INSHAPE Conference that historically takes place in Indianapolis. To attend the virtual celebration, click here.

Cobbs added that she plans to apply to be considered for the district level and potentially the national recognition through the INSHAPE organization.