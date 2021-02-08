NACS opens kindergarten enrollment to set staffing plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Northwest Allen County Schools has opened its kindergarten enrollment weeks earlier than normal to get a “clearer picture” on the number of new students it can expect next school year.

Parents are asked to enroll kindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year by Friday. Parents can still enroll new students after that date, but the district said it was working to plan ahead.

“Having an idea of how many kindergarteners to anticipate helps us immensely on several levels,” said Dr. Gloria Shamanoff, assistant superintendent. “Not only does it give us sense of staffing needs for kindergarten, it sets into motion a process that impacts all of our schools—from resources like

technology to instructional assistants and teachers, plus much more. This year is different due to the

opening of Aspen Meadow.”

Aspen Meadow Elementary School is the district’s newest school. It was supposed to open last August but construction delays pushed the opening until August 2021.

To enroll, a child must be at least 5 years old by Aug. 1 of the current calendar year, and the child must live within NACS attendance areas. Parents will be required to provide the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, and any necessary court documents for custody information, along with a photo for general identification purposes.

To enroll a to-be kindergartener at NACS, click here.