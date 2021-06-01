NACS names 4 Teachers of the Year

Pictured are Northwest Allen County Schools Teachers of the Year honorees Maranda Kuhn, Becky Hauguel, and Michelle Boroff. Jaima Garman is not pictured. (Northwest Allen County Schools)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Northwest Allen County Schools has named four educators as Teachers of the Year.

Huntertown Elementary 1st grade teacher Jaima Garman, Perry Hill Elementary 5th grade teacher Becky Hauguel, Maple Creek Middle School 6th grade math teacher Michelle Boroff and Carroll High School grades 10-12 chemistry teacher Maranda Kuhn were all recognized during a district meeting Tuesday.

“We honor these four educators who have demonstrated their ability to reach students and help them excel in academics and in life,” said Chris Himsel, PhD, superintendent, Northwest Allen County Schools. “Great teachers inspire and challenge students to exceed even their own expectations and that is our goal for each student who joins the NACS family. We are fortunate to have many outstanding teachers worthy of such an honor, and we deeply appreciate their dedication.”

NACS Teachers of the Year candidates must receive an evaluation rating of “highly-effective” or “mentor.”