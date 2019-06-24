NACS names 3 teachers, counselor ‘Teacher of the Year’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three Northwest Allen County Schools teachers and a guidance counselor have been named district Teacher of the Year.

Oak View Elementary kindergarten teacher Katie Gallaway, Perry Hill Elementary 2nd grade teacher Amy Decker, Carroll Middle School English and Language Arts teacher DeAnna Koons and Carroll High School guidance counselor Sally Gerber were named to the district’s Teacher of the Year panel. The honorees were nominated by parents and colleagues.

Amy Decker

DeAnna Koons

Katie Gallaway

Sally Gerber

“We cannot thank them enough for their tireless efforts to do their best for our students,” said district Superintendent Dr. Chris Himsel. “Having teachers and counselors who inspire, motivate and care add so much to the culture in our schools. The children feel the positive energy from their teachers and it motivates many to push themselves to excel.”

NACS teachers and counselors must have an evaluation rating of “highly-effective” or “mentor” to be nominated for Teacher of the Year, the district said.