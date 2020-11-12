NACS moves to remote learning at secondary schools due to outbreak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Northwest Allen County Schools is shifting to remote learning at some schools after “a significant increase” in coronavirus cases within the district.

In a letter to parents Thursday, Superintendent Chris Himsel said the district was dealing with “an inordinate number of students in quarantine” this week after a surge in cases at the secondary level. Staff are also impacted, he said.

As a result, beginning Friday, Carroll Middle School, Maple Creek Middle School, and Carroll High School will shift to remote learning. The adjustment will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 24, with plans to return to onsite learning after Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 30.

The district’s elementary schools will continue onsite.

Below is the letter from Himsel:

November 12, 2020

Dear Parents/Guardians of NACS Children,

I hope each of you are doing well. Except for a concentration of cases at Maple Creek Middle School a couple of weeks before fall break, we successfully navigated the first 13 weeks of the school year with little disruption. Unfortunately, we experienced a significant increase in cases this week at the secondary level.

As a result of the increased number of cases, we have an inordinate number of students in quarantine. A significant number of our staff members are also impacted which is impedes our ability to provide onsite learning activities. Therefore, Carroll Middle School, Maple Creek Middle School, and Carroll High School will shift to remote learning activities beginning on Friday, November 13. Elementary schools will continue with onsite learning activities as the recent increase in cases has been concentrated at the secondary level.

The principals of CMS, MCMS, and CHS will soon send a follow-up communication to their respective school families. The follow-up communication will provide additional information about this temporary shift to remote learning. The shift to remote learning at CMS, MCMS, and CHS will continue through Tuesday, November 24. We intend to return to onsite learning activities following Thanksgiving Break on Monday, November 30.

The confirmed cases are across all middle school and high school grade levels and affect both students and staff members. The information shared with us continues to signify that nearly all exposures leading to positive COVID diagnoses are occurring through activities taking place during weekends and school holidays. The recent trend started about a week after fall break and amplified about a week after Halloween weekend.

Although the full-time remote learning option has been helpful to and needed by some families, we continue to believe onsite learning activities are best for our students. We are hopeful that this disruption to onsite learning experiences at our middle schools and our high school is temporary. However, in order to successfully keep our schools open, we need the support of our entire community. The most effective way to reduce the spread of any illness is to stay home and isolate away from others when sick. According to public health experts, wearing a mask, maintaining social distances of six feet or more, frequently washing hands and using hand sanitizer, avoiding large social gatherings, and frequently cleaning and disinfecting commonly used surfaces are the best ways to mitigate many illnesses, including COVID. These actions especially help protect others when we do not know if we are contagious, and these actions help protect ourselves from others who may be unknowingly spreading germs.

With the cooperation and commitment that our students and staff demonstrated in adhering to our reopening plans, we successfully implemented onsite learning experiences for nearly three months. I have confidence that we can continue offering onsite learning experiences if we are also diligent in implementing COVID mitigation strategies away from school.

Thank you for your support of our schools and for taking steps to help our schools continue providing onsite learning activities. I hope each of you enjoy a safe and Happy Thanksgiving.

Respectfully,

Chris Himsel

Superintendent

Northwest Allen County Schools