ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Northwest Allen County Schools announced Friday morning that an eLearning day will be implemented for the day after the district received a bomb threat Thursday night.

According to a release from a district spokesperson, a similar threat was also sent to other

school districts across Indiana.

“At this time, we have not been able to determine if the threat is credible or not. Out of an abundance of caution, all Northwest Allen County Schools will have an eLearning day today, Friday, April 14,” said NACS Superintendent Wayne Barker.

In a letter sent to NACS parents and staff Friday morning, Barker explained that NACS officials will work with law enforcement to determine the credibility of the threat and will communicate with parents as more information becomes available.

According to the release, district administrators followed NACS school safety plans and are working in conjunction with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.