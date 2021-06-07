NACS hosting modified Relay For Life on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) announced that its 5th annual Relay For Life event will take place Saturday from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Maple Creek Middle School, located at 425 Union Chapel Rd.

Combating cancer continues to be the cause of choice for NACS and the pandemic will not prevent the relay like it did last year, the district said. The modified 3K event will allow the community and district to rally around finding a cure for cancer and supporting those coping with it.

“NACS is once again proud to host this event,” said Kathy Dougald, event co-chair, and secretary/treasurer, Perry Hill Elementary School. “This year’s 3K walk is a great way to celebrate all the hard work that has been done this year to raise money for the American Cancer Society.”

The socially-distanced walk will benefit the American Cancer Society. Interested teams or individuals can register online at relayforlife.org.

Luminarias are available for purchase for $10 each until Thursday, the district said. They can be decorated in honor of a loved one or to support a participating team.

“Even during a pandemic, it has been amazing to see the continued support of NACS and the community towards Relay,” Dougald said. “It just affirms that while cancer has not stopped, neither has our community in its fight to end it.”

The district said the theme of this year’s event is “Moving forward one step at a time.”

The district said the theme of this year's event is "Moving forward one step at a time."