NACS emphasizes driver readiness with realistic bus safety drills

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Northwest Allen County Schools bus drivers put their focus on student safety Tuesday night.

Bus drivers with NACS practiced safe evacuation techniques during staged emergency situations.

The drivers rotated through three drills including evacuating a bus filled with smoke, hands-on bus functions, and housekeeping items.

NACS leaders say the repeated exercises help keep drivers both physically and mentally prepared for any situation.

“I think in any environment, particularly school environments, we need to practice any number of scenarios,” said John Miller of NACS. “The more often you’ve been in a situation or you’ve have the opportunity to feel what it feels like and to see what it looks like, the better off you’re going to be.”

Miller says the district does about three in-service exercises per year, but they will add new sessions if they are needed.