FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a unanimous vote Monday night, the Northwest Allen County Schools board approved the retirement plan for Superintendent Chris Himsel.

NACS board meeting on March 28 where a unanimous vote approved Superintendent Chris Himsel’s retirement.

Himsel’s been the district’s superintendent since 2010 and has been on a leave of absence to address health concerns since December 20, 2021. He will continue on his medical leave until June 30, at which time his retirement will take effect.

The agreement says he’ll earn $87,914 for the period. He’ll also be paid $22,620 for 50 percent of his unused sick and personal days, and $24,156 for unused vacation days, according to the agreement.

The district will also pay $53,502 into Himsel’s 401K account as part of the agreement, as long as Himsel adds $9,947 of his own money into the account.

If Himsel takes a new job before June 30, the salary and benefits will end.

The retirement and release agreement also has a “no negative remarks” clause, which prohibits Himsel and the school board members and NACS administration from saying any negative comments about each other.

The agreement also states the district can continue to employ its temporary superintendent and begin the search for a new permanent superintendent.

No timeline for the new superintendent search was given Monday night, but former superintendent Steve Yager’s term as temporary superintendent ends June 30.

An extension would have to be discussed and approved by the school board. Yager was not at Monday’s school board meeting when Himsel’s retirement was approved. A district spokeswoman said Yager was on vacation.