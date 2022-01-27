NACS board to consider temporary superintendent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Northwest Allen County Schools board will consider a new interim superintendent on Monday, the final day of current superintendent Dr. Chris Himsel’s leave.

An item on the NACS board’s special meeting agenda is “Temporary Superintendent Recommendation.”

Earlier this month, a district spokesperson confirmed that Himsel was on leave until Jan. 31. The spokesperson said “no other information will be shared because it is a personnel matter.”

Himsel has served as Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent since 2010.

The agenda said the special meeting is “for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting.”

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the NACS board room and it will also be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube page.