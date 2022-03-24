FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Northwest Allen County Schools board will consider the retirement of former superintendent Dr. Chris Himsel at its next meeting.

Chris Himsel

An item on the board’s agenda for its Monday meeting is “Retirement and Release Agreement.” The item indicates the board will consider a “high-level summary of the key terms of the Retirement and Release Agreement with Dr. Himsel.”

The agreement says Himsel will remain on medical leave through June 30, using sick days, and will be granted his regular benefits. He’ll earn $87,914 for the period. He’ll also be paid $22,620 for 50 percent of his unused sick and personal days, and $24,156 for unused vacation days, according to the agreement.

The district will also pay $53,502 into Himsel’s 401K account as part of the agreement.

If Himsel takes a new job before June 30, the salary and benefits will cease, the agreement says.

The agreement also states the district can continue to employ its temporary superintendent and begin the search for a new permanent superintendent.

Himsel has been away from NACS on a leave of absence since early January to address health concerns. On Jan. 31, the school board appointed former superintendent Steve Yager as interim superintendent.

Himsel had served as district superintendent since 2010.