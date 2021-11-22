NACS board tables public comment changes at meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Will public participation be allowed at Northwest Allen County School board meetings? That question is still up for debate after the school board tabled the proposed policy changes Monday night.

The changes discussed included that public participation will be permitted at the discretion of the board. That means the board can vote not to hold public comment at each meeting.

If public comments are allowed during a meeting it can last no longer than 30 minutes with a limit of two minutes per person. A person will only be allowed to speak once during the meeting, must give their name and address. Each person has to sign up ahead of the meeting.

If there are more particpates wanting to speak then can fit into 30 minutes the board can limit the speakers to employees of the district or parents who have a child or children enrolled in the district.



Those speaking must address topics in the meeting and not talk about a specific person or school during the board meeting.

Threats will not be tolerated and can result in being asked to leave the meeting and/or the end of the meeting.

The board tabled the policy change so that board members had more time to review and discuss. Members also agreed to create a two person committee to talk through the differences and settle on another version of the policy.