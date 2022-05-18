FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– After working in the community for 32 years, the Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) Assistant Superintendent is retiring.

Gloria Shamanoff started off her long-spanning career as an educator when she spent 16 years as a teacher in Fort Wayne Community Schools. Then, she became the principal of Huntertown Elementary for 10 years before moving on to serving as assistant superintendent of NACS.

On Wednesday, Shamanoff read books like ‘The Duck Who Didn’t Like Water’ by Steve Small to students at Huntertown Elementary.

“Storytime is my gift to our children regardless of what position I’ve been in, I’ve always read stories to my students and it’s another way for me to connect with my students and still be a teacher at heart,” Shamanoff said.