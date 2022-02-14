FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A resolution regarding COVID-19 protocols was unanimously approved at tonight’s Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) meeting.

According to the resolution document, NACS will no longer quarantine close contacts who are experiencing no symptoms of COVID-19. Additionally, NACS employees will no longer contact trace such individuals.

In the resolution document it’s stated that the reasoning behind the resolution is that the NACS Board of School Trustees “recognizes that most students learn best when physically present in school” and that the NACS Board “recognizes that having its employees conduct contact tracing is a tremendous administrative burden that diverts significant resources away from student learning.”

The document also states that the NACS Board “having considered the present situation, believes that the risk of missed educational opportunities due to quarantining asymptomatic close contacts now outweighs the benefit of quarantining close contacts.”

Despite the new changes from the resolution, NACS does plan to continue their current isolation procedures and continue reporting positive COVID-19 cases to the Allen County Department of Health and the Indiana Department of Health.