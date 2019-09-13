NAACP awards Fort Wayne volunteers and activists

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local civil rights organization is awarding volunteers and activists for their work in the community.

Tonight Fort Wayne’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter honored a dozen residents during its 74th annual Marjorie D. Wickliffe Freedom Fund Banquet.

The awards committee takes several characteristics into consideration including years of service, impact, leadership and character.

Tonight’s keynote speaker served with the NAACP board for more than 20 years.

“I think it’s always good to recognize good work and the things that people do. It’s an incentive to people too,” said keynote speaker Richard Womack who has over 20 years of service on the NAACP board.

“Therefore, I think, when you look at this people say ‘Well, I’m being rewarded,’ so it gives them incentive to do better, do more.”

WANE 15’s Kaitor Kay emceed the event.