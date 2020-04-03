Myths about the coronavirus debunked

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — You’ve likely heard some rumors about COVID-19. As the virus continues to spread so does the growing number of myths and questions about the virus.

So to get some answers, WANE 15 spoke to a Dr. Joshua Kline, a Family Medicine Specialists at Parkview, to debunk a few of the widely-spread falsehoods so you can be better informed.

Herbal teas, garlic, essential oils, and dietary supplements can help prevent COVID-19.

False. From what doctors know right now their are no over the counter items like herbal teas, garlic, essential oils, and dietary supplements that prevent COVID-19.

Right now the only things we know that can prevent COVID-19 are social isolating, keeping a 6 foot distance from those around you and avoiding the touching your face, not shaking hands, and thorough hand washing for at least 20 seconds.

A CPAP machine can work as a ventilator

False. Theoretically a CPAP machine can be used to help people breath but it doesn’t work just like a ventilator. CPAP machines can put the virus in the air and that can create concerns for health care workers or people around that.

You can protect yourself from COVID-19 by swallowing or gargling with bleach, saltwater, or ethanol

False. Swallowing or gargling bleach and/or ethanol is dangerous and should not be done. While swallowing or gargling saltwater can help with a sore throat there is no evidence that it can help protect from COVID-19.

Ordering or buying products shipped from overseas will make a person sick

False. There is no evidence that buying or ordering products shipped overseas will make people sick. If you do order something, after you unpack it is a good rule of thumb to wash your hands.

Dogs and cats can spread coronavirus

False. Neither dogs or cats can not give the virus to humans. However, at high levels cats can get the virus however, they don’t get very sick. Dogs on the other hand can not get COVID-19.

Getting the flu or pneumonia vaccine will protect against COVID-19

False. Though the flu or pneumonia shot is not going to stop you from getting COVID-19 it is still a good idea for your general health.

Spraying chlorine or alcohol on skin kills the virus in the body

False. Putting chlorine or alcohol on skin does not kill the virus in the body. Chlorine is very toxic to skin and could lead to other medical issues. Alcohol, while it could clean your skin and keep you from transmitting the virus it doesn’t get into your blood stream and would not kill the virus.

If you have questions officials say to call your local health care provider, physician or you can call Parkview at 877 PPG-TODAY or 877-774-8632