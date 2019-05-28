Mysterious night sky light sightings

Many people across Northeast Indiana say they saw a string of lights in the night sky over the Memorial Day weekend.

Were they UFO’s? Falling stars? Airplanes? People all over the region are theorizing about what these string of lights could be.

Fort Wayne Astronomical Society’s Mark Anderson said gazers at StarQuest Observatory were in awe Saturday Night. He did not personally see them as he was in the observatory, but people outside told him.

“A couple of people out there said they saw what they saw was a line going through the sky,” he said.

They figured they were looking at the satellites SpaceX launched on Thursday.

“It wasn’t like a single satellite like a dot, but it was this line, a group of dots, if you will, and they’d never seen anything like that and I think they were pretty excited about it,” he said.

SpaceX launched 60 little satellites – an orbiting constellation named Starlink. The aerospace manufacturer said they will provide reliable and affordable internet coverage throughout the U.S.

They are planning dozens of more launches for global impact. There’ll be 1,800 satellites in total with more planned after that.

Anderson said this will only add to the thrill of looking into the night sky.

“Not knowing exactly what they’re going to see,” he said. “So I think this will just add one more object that they can look out and say, ‘gee, I’ve seen that, something they wouldn’t normally stop and look for.'”

People have said they saw strings of light in the sky on both Saturday and Sunday nights.