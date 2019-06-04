Mysterious Jefferson Blvd. building may become restaurant, retail space

What’s being built at 6626 W. Jefferson Blvd.? Thousands drive by it every day, a large and windowless structure, but have not idea what it is.

The original permit for the building was submitted to the Allen County Building Department by owner Martin Quintana last October, saying it was going to be an addition – a 8,820 square foot garage with a front and rear porch.

Then in February of this year, a complaint came in to the Building Department that the roof was being raised. The complainer found that odd since it was just a residential property.

Allen county building commissioner John Caywood issued a stop-work order and a $500 fine.

In April, they went to check in on that stop-work order and found an unlicensed contractor doing work there. So a second stop-work order was issued.

Since then, they’ve learned Quintana is building a restaurant and retail space and now has submitted a request with the Allen County Planning Department to rezone the residential zone into a commercial one. The builder is E.E. Brandenberger Construction.

“I’m kind of disappointed that it ended up this way,” Caywood said. “I wish if that was the true intentions of the owner that they would have come forward from the beginning to build it the way the state law requires it to be built.”

Quintana is also known for owning or having owned other restaurants in Fort Wayne such as the Famous Taco, Las Lomas and Dos Margaritas.

Even if the planning department approves his plans, he’ll still have to get cleared by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security Fire and Building Department to make sure they’ve paid the proper construction costs and their building is up to commercial standards.

“Quite a few uphill battles to do this,” Caywood said. “It’s unfortunate because if they had declared at the beginning what they intended on doing there would be less delays. This building wouldn’t be sitting here kind of as an eyesore right now where nothing’s going on.”

He said it’s possible Quintana was trying to save money since commercial construction costs are more expensive than residential ones, or that he was trying to evade the higher standards of commercial structures such as sturdier foundations.

The planning department is holding a public hearing Monday at 5:30 at Citizens Square.

