Mynett Music moving to Sweetwater campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mynett Music, bought six years ago by Sweetwater, is moving to the online music instrument and pro audio retailer’s campus.

Mynett Music announced on its Facebook page Monday that it was moving to a “brand-new, state-of-the-art store” inside the Sweetwater off U.S. 30 as of June 7. The new location will be three times the size of Mynett’s location at 3710 Hobson Road, it said.

Sweetwater announced in December 2015 that it purchased Mynett Music. In a news release then, Sweetwater said the acquisition would “guarantee the future of one of only two music stores in Fort Wayne that sell and repair band and orchestra instruments.” Sweetwater said Mynett would retain its name and location.

Six years later, Mynett is making the move to Sweetwater.

Mynett Music was founded in Fort Wayne in 1933 by Milt Mynett.