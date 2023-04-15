FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mustard Seed Furniture Bank is getting ready to host an event for the organization. Tickets to Shower the Seed are no longer available, but there are still ways to help out Mustard Seed.

Executive director Suzie Jordan and board president Mike Kamphues stopped WANE 15 to discuss what the Mustard Seed does and how you can help support its mission. You can hear about that in the interview above.

Mustard Seed Furniture Bank is located at 3636 Illinois Road. It will be closed from April 17-21. The furniture bank will reopen on April 24. You can click here for more information.