Mustard Seed Furniture Bank raises thousands to help kids in need have a bed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After canceling last year’s in-person event due to the pandemic, the Mustard Seed Furniture Bank held its annual fundraiser dinner Thursday evening. The event raised thousands of dollars to help kids in need have a bed to call their own.

Mustard Seed works to help people who have lost everything from a tragedy or life circumstances furnish a new beginning. Since 2002, Mustard Seed said it has assisted over 10,800 households as they begin to rebuild their lives and has provided over 10,600 children with a bed.

“The Beds4Kids program provides a new mattress [and] a platform bed. Those are purchased locally and they are manufactured at the Wolf Corporation here in Fort Wayne, so it’s local jobs. We put it with a twin size set of sheets, a new pillow and a blanket,” said Suzie Jordan, executive director. “It’s everything a kid needs for a good night of sleep.”

The annual event, which was moved from the Mirro Center to Mustard Seed’s facilities, helps to secure funding to continue providing beds for children in northeast Indiana.

At the event, a special display illustrated the need by showing how some children sleep on the floor before receiving help from Mustard Seed.

“This is all through the generosity of not only our guests to help fundraise for us, but these donations have come from our local community,” said Suzie Jordan, executive director.

The event raised enough money to provide more than 570 beds to children.

If you or someone you know is in need of the services, Mustard Seed encourages you to reach out to a case manager, therapist or clergy person to inquire, contact the office by calling 260-471-5802 and press 3 or click here to send a private message.

For more information on the organization or to donate, click here.