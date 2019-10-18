Mustard Seed furniture auction celebrates ‘Sweet 16’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Mustard Seed celebrated its sixteenth-annual auction to provide free furniture to those in need.

The annual charity auction is a night on the town for people to enjoy and help a philanthropic cause. The event, held at the Parkview Mirro Center at 6:00 p.m., features a dinner buffet, silent auction, and live auction.

The money raised supports Mustard Seed and the Beds4Kids program. Beds4Kids provides children in need with a free platform bed, mattress, pillows, sheets, and blanket. The referral program has helped over 9,700 children in the seven-county area.