FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There are so many kittens currently in Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s adoption program, officials are looking for the public’s help in making room.

All fees to adopt kittens and small animals have been waived this week in an effort to clear out space in the adoption center and find homes for all the kittens – which is quickly approaching 300 total.

“We’ve never had that many at one time,” said Animal Care & Control spokeswoman Holly Pasquinelli.

An Animal Care & Control post on Facebook urged people to spread the word that these kittens need permanent homes. “While we are so glad to be saving so many little lives, we cannot sustain this many kittens in foster and in adoptions,” the post said.

Anyone can see the kittens up for adoption at this link.

Adoption hours are:

Tuesday – Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday – Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Friday – Noon to 5: 30 p.m.