Muslim holiday celebrated with COVID precautions in place

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Muslims from around the world and nearly two thousand in Fort Wayne are observing the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice.”

Eid al-Adha is the second most religious holiday celebrated by Muslims.

The Eid celebration was canceled in Fort Wayne last year due to the pandemic. During Tuesday’s celebration, mask wearing and social distancing were encouraged. Leaders with The Islamic Center of Fort Wayne said it was a tough decision to hold this event due to concerns about COVID-19, but it enforces their message of love and togetherness.

“A message of love and compassion toward everyone out there, the message of the oneness of God, the message of coming together, and celebrate as human beings, as Muslims, non-Muslims, being able to be together and co-exist,” said Abdullah Al Hajj.

