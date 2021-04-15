Musicians with Fort Wayne Philharmonic picket in front of Citizen Square

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Days after protesting outside of Sweetwater Sound, musicians with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic carried signs in front of Citizens Square Thursday.

A dozen of musicians said they did this to bring attention to the ongoing pursuit of contract settlements with the Philharmonic.

This comes just three weeks after the group held an informational picket at the Parkview Field Plaza following the announcement that the Philharmonic hired outside workers while musicians of the orchestra remain unpaid.

The Philharmonic said it faces a $2 million loss due to the pandemic and had to furlough most of its musicians. However, the musicians say the July furloughs were illegal and the organization is not hurting for money. Musicians have told WANE 15 that the furloughs are impacting their families the most.

In a statement from the City of Fort Wayne, the city said: