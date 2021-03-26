Musicians with Fort Wayne Philharmonic hold informational picket

Members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic protest along Lafayette Street in downtown Fort Wayne on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced that they will hold an informational picket from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, at the Parkview Field plaza on East Jefferson and Webster in downtown Fort Wayne.

The informational picket is in response to Philharmonic management’s hiring outside performing artists while musicians of the orchestra remain unpaid, the press release said.

This comes a month after the National Labor Relations Board dismissed charges of unfair labor practices.

The Philharmonic said it faces a $2 million loss due to the pandemic and had to furlough most of its musicians. However, the musicians say the July furloughs were illegal and the organization is not hurting for money.

