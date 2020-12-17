Musicians protest at Allen County Court House against the Fort Wayne Philharmonic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Musicians were at the Allen County Court House Wednesday afternoon protesting against the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

Musicians and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Board are continuing to negotiate a contract.

The Philharmonic said it faces a $2 million loss due to the pandemic and had to furlough most of its musicians. However, the musicians say the July furloughs were illegal and the organization is not hurting for money.

Another point of contention: a proposed reduction in the number of musicians in the Philharmonic.

The musicians have said a new deal introduced in September would cut 63 musicians down to 15. It would have also cut back on wages and other benefits like health insurance.

Both sides are working to get back to the bargaining table.