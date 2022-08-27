FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local bilingual program is entertaining kids while teaching them how to communicate in multiple ways.

Based in Fort Wayne, Musical Conexion performed Saturday at the Jackson R. Lehman YMCA. Entertainers sang, danced, and performed “finger plays” to engage the young audience using both English and Spanish languages.

Organizers said the goal of the free concert was to bring families together through “the universal language of music.”

The next performance is scheduled for October 2 at the main branch of the Allen County Public Library.