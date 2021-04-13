Musicians of Fort Wayne Philharmonic seen carrying signs in front of Sweetwater Sound

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic were seen carrying signs on Kroemer Road in front of Sweetwater Sound Tuesday afternoon to bring attention to Musicians’ ongoing pursuit of a fair contract settlement with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

This comes just three weeks after the group held a picket at the Parkview Field Plaza following the announcement that the Philharmonic hired outside workers while musicians of the orchestra remain unpaid.

The Philharmonic said it faces a $2 million loss due to the pandemic and had to furlough most of its musicians. However, the musicians say the July furloughs were illegal and the organization is not hurting for money. They added that the furloughs are impacting their families the most.

“It’s impacted us greatly. We have families where both parents are philharmonic players and course when a family is doubly impacted by something like this, why it’s very difficult,” said Sam Gnagey, president of the Fort Wayne Musicians Association.

The group says their end goal is to reach fair contracts that support the musicians and their families.

In a statement from a Sweetwater spokesperson, the company said: