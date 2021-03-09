Musicians of Fort Wayne Philharmonic continue to make voices heard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than a month after the National Labor Relations Board dismissed charges of unfair labor practices, musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic are continuing to make their voices heard.

Tuesday afternoon musicians were seen on Lafayette Street in front of the Three Rivers Luxury Apartments to continue to being attention to management’s inability to pay musicians. Participants say they chose the location because the developers of the apartments gave a grant to the Philharmonic.

“Our ultimate goal is to get back to work. I mean so many other orchestras across the country are getting back to work, even in the Midwest,” said Alex Laskey, musician with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. “Orchestras that are bigger, same size as us and smaller are all getting back to work under fair conditions – and that’s what we want.”

Musicians said furloughs announced in July were illegal and the organization is not hurting for money. However, the Philharmonic said it faces a $2 million loss because of the pandemic.

In a letter to the community, the Philharmonic Board of Directors Chairman Chuck Surack said musicians have indicated they may return to the negotiation table, and the board is “pleased with the breakthrough that might allow us together to find solutions to reduce the budget and maintain current positions.”