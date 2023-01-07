FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Although fundamental disagreements remain, Philharmonic musicians have agreed to wage terms set by management, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association said in a release Saturday.

A recent proposal made public Wednesday offered musicians additional wage increases totaling 42.5% over four years. The last proposal before that offered a 33.4% salary increase over three years.

The Players’ Association said contract negotiations are inching forward, and core issues remain related to job cuts and workplace bargaining rights.

“Management continues to demand of us unnecessary and harmful concessions”, said Campbell MacDonald, a spokesperson for the musicians. “The Philharmonic seeks to cut positions that are critical to the quality of our orchestra, and their proposed elimination of our right to address workplace issues as they arise attacks a core tenet of our contract.”

The next meeting for negotiations is set for Jan. 10.

The Players’ Association went on strike Dec. 8 after performing for three months under the terms of an expired contract.