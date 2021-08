FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a gap in performance, Musical Mornings with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic is returning to Crescendo Coffee & More.

This event will take place on Aug. 4 and 11 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. with an ensemble made up of Philharmonic performers.

More information about the event can be found at https://crescendocoffeeandmore.com/events/.