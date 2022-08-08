ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a music festival with a mission: raise money for the animals of Steuben County.

The 9th annual Crooked Lake Sandbar Music Festival presented a check for $23,000 to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County over the weekend. The festival also donated $1,000 each to the Crooked Lake Association and the Steuben County Parks and Campground.

The festival at the end of July is on a stage completely surrounded by water at the Crooked Lake sandbar. Bands and fans have to take a boat to get out there. Twelve local and regional bands performed this year.

While the festival is free, donations are encouraged. There’s also an auction to help raise money for the animal shelter.

Next year will be the festival’s tenth anniversary. It’s scheduled for July 21-22, 2023.