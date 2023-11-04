FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A youth centered theatre is about to put on one of Agatha Christie’s classic stories on the Arts United Stage. Fire & Light Productions will be performing “And Then There Were None.”

Fire & Light’s executive director Lisa Ellis and show director Sara Scantlin stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

And Then There Were None will be performed from November 9 – 11, and then again from the 16 – 18. The performances are happening at the PPG Arts Lab at Arts United. That’s located at 300 East Main Street. Tickets are $16. You can click here to learn more and purchase tickets.