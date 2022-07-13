FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Thursday night at 7pm, ghost hunters will be embarking on Architecture & Community Heritage Inc.’s Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem haunted tour.

The tour takes off from the Anthony Wayne statue at Freimann Square. Tickets will be sold for $20 at the square before the tour starts.

You can also buy tickets online here until 11:30pm Wednesday. After that, tickets will only be sold at the square.

Organizers say tour-goers can expect to hear ghost stories, wild west happenings, and tales of gruesome crimes at the places where they all happened.

The tour is expected to go to 8:30pm.