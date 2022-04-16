FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One of the suspects in the death investigation of 63-year-old William J. Kintzel of South Whitley has been arrested.

Anthony Lopez

Anthony Lopez, 41, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Kintzel, who was found 20 feet into a wooded area off McCormick Avenue on Thursday.

Lopez was booked into the Allen County Jail at 5:54 p.m. Saturday. The other suspect that the FWDP are trying to identify is still at-large.

Kintzel’s death was ruled a homicide by the Allen County Coroner. The autopsy found he had been shot multiple times.

Police say homicide detectives determined Kintzel died on April 10th. This is the 6th Allen County homicide in 2022.

“Anthony Lopez was arrested on the sole charge of murder.” Sgt. Matt Wilson, head of FWPD homicide, said. “Detectives were paged out Thursday night to the scene. After a thorough investigation, homicide detectives were able to determine the homicide actually occurred on Sunday April 10th. Detectives worked the case backwards and were able to quickly identify, locate, and arrest Anthony Lopez for the murder of William J. Kintzel on the after noon of Saturday, April 16th.”

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or use the P3 Tip App.