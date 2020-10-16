Mural transforms McMillen basketball courts as part of NBA All-Star program

FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) – A statewide partnership was capped off Friday with the unveiling of a mural stretching four basketball courts. The McMillen Park playing surfaces have been cleaned up and transformed into the giant work of art.

Andre Portee was commissioned to design the mural that would take over the basketball courts near Oxford Street after painting a mural at a different park. The project was part of a NBA All-Star Legacy Grant program improving the accessibility of basketball across the state of Indiana. It was created after Indianapolis was picked as a host for the NBA All-Star Game.

Turnstone was the organization behind the application for the grant to make it possible.

“The combination of sport and art creates a powerful environment that uniquely encourages diversity and inclusivity,” Turnstone CEO Mike Mushett said. “We are honored to help create a fresh space for people of all ages and abilities to gather and play a sport that is so rich in Hoosier heritage.”