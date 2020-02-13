Mural Fest to celebrate art, talent throughout northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you enjoy murals, a new festival should appeal to you.

Make It Your Own Mural Fest will be held Sept. 8-18 throughout the 11 counties of northeast Indiana. The festival is a collaboration between the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc.

During Mural Fest, artists will create 11 murals — one in each of the 11 counties of northeast Indiana. The murals all will be unveiled on the same day, with “celebrations and events taking place all over the region throughout the duration of the festival to recognize the artists and the communities,” organizers said.

Each county in northeast Indiana will participate in the event. Specific mural locations will be announced later.

“It was only a year ago when we launched the Make It Your Own brand for talent, and we’ve seen outstanding adoption from regional business leaders,” said John Sampson, president and CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. “Now, in addition to business leaders and our economic development partners, we are working closely with state and regional tourism partners to enhance the brand and align and maximize our efforts to attract visitors and potential residents. The Mural Fest will set our community apart on the national stage and tell Northeast Indiana’s story in a unique and authentic way.”