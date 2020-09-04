Mural Fest set to unite 11 counties through transformation of 11 buildings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Buildings across northeastern Indiana have been picked to be transformed into large works of art. Mural Fest is set to celebrate the painting of the murals on the sides of buildings in 11 counties.

Make It Your Own Mural Fest, hosted by Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, Inc., begins Tuesday, September 8. The murals, painted by local, national and international artists, are set to be finished by Friday, September 18.

Adams County

The Adams County mural will be found on the west side of Geneva’s town hall on E. Line Street.

The Adams County mural will be painted by Zach Medler from Noblesville.

Allen County

The Allen County mural has the address of 201 W. Wayne Street, but will be best viewed from Washington Boulevard near the Grand Wayne Center.

A Belarus-born artist, Key Detail, will paint the building that houses Fort Wayne Orthopedics.

DeKalb County

Garrett’s City Hall on Randolph Street will be home to DeKalb County’s mural.

DeKalb’s mural will be painted by Defiance, Ohio’s Ricco Diamante

Huntington County

A large brick wall in downtown Huntington will be painted with a new mural. It’s at the corner of W. Market Street and Cherry Street.

Huntington’s mural creator calls Huntington home – America Carrillo.

Kosciusko County

The Dennie Building in Warsaw will feature Kosciusko County’s mural.

It will be painted by Tim Parsley from Fort Wayne.

LaGrange County

The LaGrange County mural will be found at the intersection of N. Detroit Street and E. Michigan Street in LaGrange.

The artist behind LaGrange’s mural, Amy Buchs, calls Waterloo home.

Noble County

Noble County’s mural will be in the county’s seat of Albion. The giant canvas is on Doc’s Hardware at N. Orange Street and E. Jefferson Street.

The Noble County mural will be painted by Tobias Studios, who already has work in Fort Wayne.

Steuben County

Angola will be home to Stuben County’s mural. It will be found at 900 N. Wayne Street.

It is being painted by Justin Suarez from Rochester, New York.

Wabash County

The east side of a downtown North Manchester will be painted. It will be found at 214 E. Main Street.

The Wabash County artist is Claudio ‘Remix 1’ Rico from Wichita, Kansas.

Wells County

The Wells County mural will be painted at Parlor City Plaza on W. Market Street.

The artist, David Rice is from Portland, Oregon.

Whitley County

The Whitley County mural will be on the west side of a Columbia City building that sits across the street from the Whitley County courthouse. The wall faces an alley that connects to Van Buren Street.

The Whitley County artist is Shawn Dunwoody from Rochester, New York.